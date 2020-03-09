This article is subscriber-only content. To get access to this and the rest of MiamiHerald.com, subscribe or sign in.

Thanks for reading! To enjoy this article and more, please subscribe or sign in.

Unlimited Digital Access

$1.99 for 1 month

$12.99/month after, cancel anytime.

Subscribe with Google

$1.99 for 1 month

$12.99/month after, cancel anytime.

Let Google manage your subscription and billing.

By subscribing, you are agreeing to the MiamiHerald.com's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
No thanks, go back

Are you a subscriber and unable to read this article? You may need to upgrade. Click here to go to your account and learn more.

Real Estate News

South Florida, here is your real estate calendar for the week of March 9

By Rebecca San Juan

 

From the future of Fort Lauderdale residential and commercial real estate to women in development, here are some of the week’s noteworthy talks:

March 9: The Urban Land Institute Ritz-Carlton, Fort Lauderdale at One North Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd. Greg West, the ULI Southeast Florida/Caribbean chair and ZOM Living chief executive officer, and Alan Hooper, ULI Southeast Florida/Caribbean event committee chair and founder and president of Hooper Construction, will give the welcoming remarks.

The afternoon’s discussions include “Emerging trends in real estate,” “Local market overview” and “Game changing projects.” Panelists include the Wharf Co-Founder Emi Guerra, Native Realty Chief Executive Officer Jaime Sturgis and Fort Lauderdale Downtown Development Authority President and Chief Executive Officer Jenni Morejon. Prices range for members from $45 to $75 and for non-members from $55 to $100. RSVP here.

March 10: The RSVP here.

March 12: The RSVP here.

Related stories from Miami Herald

local

David Beckham hosts World Cup watch party at The Wharf Miami

Local news has never been more important
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited digital access to the news that matters to your community.

#readlocal
MORE REAL ESTATE NEWS
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Terms of Service